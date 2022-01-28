© Alcaldía Municipal de Palocabildo



At least 2 people have died, one was injured and dozens of homes and roads were damaged after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in Tolima Department in central Colombia.Heavy rain from 24 January 2022 caused landslides and flooding in the municipalities of Palocabildo, Fresno, Falan, Armero Guayabal, Herveo and Casabianca in Tolima Department.Several roads were blocked or damaged in affected areas, including the important road between Falan and Palocabildo, leaving communities isolated. The Government of Tolima deployed personnel and heavy machinery to clear the roads.The municipalities of Palocabildo and Fresno declared a disaster emergency in order to request greater support from the department and the central governments. Relief supplies have been distributed to affected communities in Palocabildo.