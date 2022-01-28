A 30-year-old woman in India was brutally mauled and killed by a pack of stray dogs while walking home.According to the woman's family, Nathia had critical wounds on her face, stomach and throat. She had been bitten several times all over her body.In December, a pack of stray dogs mauled a 15-year-old girl in front of her house while she went to dispose of the trash. The vicious consecutive attacks have now raised the villagers' concern as the packs mainly attack children. Villagers said that they have pleaded with authorities to catch the strays but no action has been taken, the outlet reported.After the December attack, the village residents decided to deal with the dogs on their own. Children in the area are allowed to leave the house only under adult supervision."When stray dogs are allowed to proliferate, they will form packs that tend to turn feral and go back to their wild ways of hunting and so we are likely to witness more human mauling," Diana Bharucha, the founder of Stray Dog Free Bangalore, was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.