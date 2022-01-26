© Debra Fischer



What's left of the snowstorm thatWhile Interstate 70 reopened earlier Tuesday evening with the storm finally letting up, the impact on travel continued into late Tuesday night. Highways in southwest Kansas were also impacted by the snow. US-54 closed earlier Tuesday evening after a semi crash. For a few hours, this stranded some travelers in Pratt.Even though Pratt only saw a few inches of snow, it still caused trouble for some travelers, including truck drivers who waited at a local Walmart for highway conditions to improve. In Kiowa County, one crash on Highway 54 shut down the highway for hours.Looking ahead, some light snow or flurries may show up in southwest Kansas early Wednesday, but gradually there will be more sunshine heading into the afternoon. A significant warmup is likely to arrive by the weekend with widespread 50s on the way. Over the snow cover, highs will only be able to reach the 40s.