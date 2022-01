© Bernd Wüstneck / picture alliance via Getty Images



By Tarik Cyril Amar, a historian from Germany working at Koç University in Istanbul on Russia, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe, the history of World War II, the cultural Cold War, and the politics of memory. He tweets at @tarikcyrilamar.

The head of the German navy, Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach, has resigned in the wake of a scandal in which he faced accusations of being too pro-Moscow. Speaking at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi, India, Schönbach had argued that Russia, under its president Vladimir Putin, was fundamentally not interested in taking Ukrainian territory, but, rather, wanted respect from the West and, in particular, to be treated as equals.The talk was recorded and uploaded to YouTube, which may have been fatal for his career. If his statements had not been so readily available, perhaps they would have passed unnoticed.Instead, they caused great consternation, both internationally and at home in Germany.Ukraine's response was quick: the German ambassador in Kiev, Anka Feldhusen, was summoned for what was, in essence, a rebuke. The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Andrij Melnyk, who, ironically, loves to lecture Germans in a tone sorely lacking in respect, barged in as well. In a classical illustration of what the Germans call "nachtreten" - roughly translatable as kicking someone already down - Melnyk could not let the opportunity pass to speak of "German arrogance and megalomania" in general.With almost comical predictability, once on his high horse, Kiev's anti-diplomat also delivered a shining example of Godwin's Law - that is, the weird but common compulsion to bring Nazi references into everything.For future historians, this will be an intriguing sequence of events: A very high-ranking German officer - in conjunction with a naval mission in what he calls the "Indo-Pacific" to demonstrate Western resolve against China - gives a talk at a top-notch Indian think tank. Because we live in the age of the World Wide Web, his statements are easily available in full, in essence, everywhere. Thus, they rapidly cause international trouble. An object lesson of the effects of globalization, the rise of India and China, and multipolarity.Whatever you think of Schönbach's statements, while it would be wrong to demonize him, it would be no better to present him as an icon of "free speech" suppressed. Of course, he has a right to his private opinions, but he made the serious mistake of mixing them up with his official function, speaking in full uniform and informing his Indian hosts that his talk would reflect both his personal point of view and that of his government.He was right, therefore, to cut short the whole affair by resigning. He was, as an absolute minimum, very incautious, as he himself has publicly acknowledged with more honesty than many outgoing politicians have shown. And that is reason enough for stepping down, because every sailor, especially a high-ranking vice-admiral, must avoid giving the impression of interfering with the political leadership's prerogative to determine and articulate policy, even - maybe especially - when that policy is less than persuasive.In fact, the current case is evidence that the German system of military-political relations is working better than, for instance, the British or American ones, where through-and-through political statements and brute interventions by military top brass are quite common. When then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn seemed within reach of the prime minister's office, for instance, a British Army general threatened to stage a mutiny if the Left ever came to power.When consistently unstable former - and perhaps future - US President Donald Trump was on the ropes and more out of control than usual, the chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, engaged in high-grade foreign policy by assuring China it would not be attacked by the US. That may well have been necessary and, in that desperate situation, the right thing to do. But celebrating such actions is still wrong. Because the fact that they are needed is evidence of a massive failure at the core of American power.And what about the substance of Schönbach's remarks? They require the making of distinctions.And in international politics, as in life in general, respect is not a matter of mere decorum - not at all. On the contrary, struggling for recognition is what states do all the time, because it's an elementary, indispensable resource. Think of it as the crucial point where 'hard' and 'soft' power meet. Or to put it very simply, the more respect a state is accorded, the less it has to fight for it.The head of the German navy was on much thinner ice when talking about China. That was, if you will, his real tragedy.Schönbach's "religious-civilizational" argument also fails to convince. First of all, Putin is not, as the vice-admiral seems to think, an atheist. Secondly, and more importantly, Christianity is not a good criterion for alliance-building or for defining adversaries (and I write that as someone who shares with Schönbach at least a Roman Catholic upbringing). Even the case of India, where Schönbach gave his talk, already contradicts making it one. And there is no reason to confront China because of religion. As a matter of fact, if we take the Christian Gospels seriously, then reconciliation and peace among all humans must be the aim.Likewise, Ambassador Melnyk's allusions to Nazism are entirely misplaced. In fact, they constitute a much worse scandal in and of themselves. Neither Schönbach nor Germany in general deserve this kind of trash talk from Ukraine - a country that, in reality, Berlin has massively supported. The German Foreign Ministry should have summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for this misconduct, and Kiev would do well to replace him. He comes across as self-advertising and offensive. Some Germans may pretend to like being crudely and unfairly lectured, but many certainly do not. Such 'diplomats' do a disservice to Ukraine's own interests.