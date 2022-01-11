© Unknown



Why is the director of the CDC (seemingly) engaging with these Covid skeptic arguments after two years of pretending they don't exist? Why would Sky News air, and then tweet out the video clip of a doctor challenging the health secretary? Why is the Guardian running headlines like "End mass jabs and live with Covid, says ex-head of vaccine taskforce" and quoting medical personnel who say we need to "treat Covid like the flu"? Why are new studies being promoted that claim T cells from ordinary colds can "protect you from Covid"?

'Living with Covid' does not have to mean ditching all protective measures.'

"Living with Covid" does not have to mean reversing every protective measure. If better ventilation and face masks reduce the impact of winter respiratory illnesses, that is a positive, even if the NHS is no longer under imminent threat of being overwhelmed. We will also need to remain vigilant about the threat from new variants, which could still cause big setbacks. There is no guarantee that another variant, more infectious and more virulent than Omicron, could emerge in the future. Scientists say that supporting global vaccination efforts will be crucial to securing the path to normality.

A cycle of aggression followed by fortification.

The best thing we can do is not fall into the trap.