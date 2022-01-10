Tropical Cyclone Cody is slowly moving away from Fiji but emergency management authorities say lingering heavy rain continues to create high risk for the country amid a third wave of the coronavirus.Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu said the capital Suva was spared by Cody,Flash flooding was reported across the country and Seruiratu said Cody may intensify to a category 2 storm as it moved south west out of Fiji."This will mean that flooding will continue to be a concern to us."Although weather has improved in many parts of the country, the safety of Fijians remains a top priority for the government and our officers on the ground continue to closely work with the Fiji Police Force and the National Fire Authority and other relevant stakeholders in the safe evacuation of Fijians in flood affected areas."Already schools were shut as Cody also damaged infrastructure and other essential services.Schools used as evacuations centres would be disinfected to ensure the safety of students when school resumed, Seruiratu said.Fiji's Government said public health concerns remained its priority concern as it continued to encourage Fijians in low lying areas to move into the evacuation centres.