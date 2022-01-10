maps
Very strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time: Jan 10, 2022 00:06:31 UTC - 20 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Sunday, Jan 9, 2022 12:06 pm (GMT -12)
Magnitude: 6.2
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 33.7964°S / 179.5534°E