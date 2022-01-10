What are the details?
Rogan uploaded to Instagram his video announcement juxtaposed with CNN's broadcast in which they replayed his Instagram video.
In the video of CNN's broadcast, Rogan's video appears discolored. Whereas Rogan himself looks normal in his Instagram video, CNN's version shows a discolored Rogan who appears significantly more "sick" than in his own video.
"Turns out I got COVID. So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," Rogan said in the video. "Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, z-pack, prednisone."
Rogan posted the two videos with the caption, "Yellow Journalism" and the hashtag "#fakenews."
The video comparison generated a significant response, with top comments garnering tens of thousands of "likes." Most of the comments bashed CNN.
In the world of scientific publishing (a solid enterprise), image manipulation of that sort would be considered worthy of a permanent ban from publishing, and major legal responsibility," Stanford professor Andrew Huberman said.
- "They Hit you with the zombie filter for the scaries," fitness influencer Bradley Martyn said.
- "That is just the tip of the iceberg of their lies and distortions," podcast host Saagar Enjeti said.
The Associated Press fact-checked the claim that CNN edited the video to make Rogan "look sickly." The AP said the claim was false.
"False. An analysis of the video used by CNN in a report about talk show host Joe Rogan contracting COVID-19 found no sign that the color had been altered. CNN confirmed no changes were made to the color of the video," the AP reported.
In fact, the AP actually said that a "frame-by-frame analysis by The Associated Press and a digital forensic expert found no evidence of alteration." However, neither the AP, its digital forensic expert, nor CNN explained the obvious discoloration between the video that CNN aired and the video Rogan uploaded.
Is CNN's video still live?
Sure enough, the CNN video segment that Rogan showed in his Instagram video remains published on CNN's website. If you compare CNN's video with Rogan's original Instagram video, the podcast host appears obviously discolored.
Rogan has floated suing CNN for pushing the narrative that he took a "horse dewormer" when sick with COVID. In reality, Rogan took the human-form of ivermectin — not the form made for animals.
Comment: CNN has been anecdotally accused of altering photos for years, mostly to portray certain criminal suspects as lighter-skinned. This is seen as a bid to deflect negative perceptions of people of color. The charge is hard to prove though, as the ability to alter photographs is in reach of virtually anyone with access to a computer. Rogan though, seems to have a solid case.