The government and its mass-media propaganda machine will blame all of this self-induced pain - the scarcity of food, the lack of fuel and shoddy healthcare - on the unjabbed.

In some countries they will unleash the full force of military power against the unjabbed.

LeoHohmann.com is 100 percent reader supported and is not beholden to any corporate sponsor or advertiser. You make send contributions c/o Leo Hohmann, PO Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264, or via credit card below.