Tocantins river rise 3 meters above its normal level,

Imperatriz faced another day of heavy rains since dawn this Monday, which made thecausing many flooding points in many parts of the municipality.According to the Imperatriz Municipal Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence,The municipality of Bacuri, located in the extreme north of Maranhão, was also affected by heavy rains that dawn, which caused flooding due to the flood of the Bacuri River.According to the Civil Defense technical team, more than 500 families were affected by the floods, 130 of which are homeless and 58 homeless. The alert informs that the forecast is for rain in excess of 100 millimeters per hour, starting on Tuesday.(Translated by Google)