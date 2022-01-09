Earth Changes
Major flooding impacting several areas across the state of Washington
FOX 13
Sat, 08 Jan 2022 18:56 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- U-Haul reports people fleeing California and Illinois for Texas and Florida
- Flashback: Geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth
- How US state media rebrands Nazi collaborators as freedom fighters
- Russia says it will not make concessions to deescalation proposal under pressure from US
- Severe flooding hits the city of Imperatriz in Brazil
- Clown world: Female trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas is CRUSHED by male trans competitor Iszac Henig
- Major flooding impacting several areas across the state of Washington
- Rand Paul: The arrogance of Anthony Fauci
- Deadly floods hit Eastern Cape, South Africa - at least 7 people killed
- Petition to have Tony Blair stripped of his knighthood gathers pace - UPDATE: Petition gathers more than 1M signatures and counting
- Unvaccinated NHS doctor challenges Sajid Javid over compulsory Covid jabs
- A Pandemic of Bureaucracy
- UK nurse reportedly recovers from COVID-19 coma after receiving Viagra
- China's Chang'E-5 lander makes first onsite detection of water on the moon
- Ikea slashes sick pay for unvaccinated staff to lowest amount allowed by law
- Plows facing 6 to 12 foot snow drifts at Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
- Impressive meteor fireball over Spain (January 9)
- Millions across US northeast hit by winter storm
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on January 7
- Road and air traffic suspended, power lines damaged as heavy snowfall hits Indian-controlled Kashmir - 3 feet of snow reported
- How US state media rebrands Nazi collaborators as freedom fighters
- Russia says it will not make concessions to deescalation proposal under pressure from US
- Rand Paul: The arrogance of Anthony Fauci
- Petition to have Tony Blair stripped of his knighthood gathers pace - UPDATE: Petition gathers more than 1M signatures and counting
- A Pandemic of Bureaucracy
- Saudi Princess Basmah & daughter freed after three years in jail without charge or trial
- Despite Sotamayor's absurd lack of Covid-19 knowledge, USSC seems skeptical of Biden vaccine mandates
- Putin's Quid: No offensive missiles in 'ABM' sites
- Biden conceals number of illegal aliens arrested, deported in 2021 after imposing 'sanctuary country' orders
- What I got wrong about Julian Assange
- The Toronto Star calls for massive violations of Charter rights
- NATO rules out any halt to expansion, essentially rejecting Russia's deescalation proposal
- Kazakh crisis: Order 'mainly restored,' dozens killed & Baikonur terror threat level raised - ex-security chief arrested on high treason
- Moscow smacks Blinken for 'Russians in your house' comments
- 'Russian submarine' hit British warship in Arctic circle, 13 months ago, claims UK MOD
- Prince Andrew selling $24M Swiss chalet to foot legal bills, accuser reportedly refuses settlement
- Rex Murphy: Justin Trudeau's blind hatred of anti-vaxxers
- Russia-led bloc reveals if peacekeepers will use deadly force in Kazakhstan
- Six things the mainstream media aren't about to tell you about Ukraine
- VP Kamala Harris compares January 6 to September 11 and the attack on Pearl Harbor
- U-Haul reports people fleeing California and Illinois for Texas and Florida
- Clown world: Female trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas is CRUSHED by male trans competitor Iszac Henig
- Unvaccinated NHS doctor challenges Sajid Javid over compulsory Covid jabs
- Ikea slashes sick pay for unvaccinated staff to lowest amount allowed by law
- England's farmers to be paid to 'rewild' land, despite soaring food costs & supply issues
- 73% of Bosnians reject Covid jabs, ignore lockdown & quarantine restrictions
- 'I see it coming': Mandatory vaccinations on the horizon, federal health minister says
- The Ministry of Truth's War on "Misinformation"
- HUGE protests erupt across Europe against Covid vaccine mandates & lockdowns
- Twitter suspends Daily Wire's Matt Walsh for posting gender critical 'transphobic' tweets
- Kenney rejects mandatory vaccination for Canada's Alberta citizens
- Alec Baldwin still has not handed over cellphone to police despite search warrant: report
- Texas high school teacher charged after locking COVID-positive 13-year-old child in trunk to 'quarantine'
- 4th person dies in hepatitis A outbreak traced to Virginia restaurants
- 'Nationalists are on the rise': How protests in Kazakhstan turned violent & why Russia feels it can't stay silent
- Rip it up: the vaccine passport experiment needs to end
- Chris Hedges: The execution of Julian Assange
- Is there a way to prevent psychopaths from getting into positions of power?
- Sex, lies and trade deals: how a businessman bribed half the US navy
- FDA ordered to speed up release of approval data for COVID-19 vaccine
- Flashback: Geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth
- 3,000 year-old tombs of wealthy Chinese "Ce" clan discovered
- State archive error reveals Israeli minister Aharon Zisling said he could 'forgive instances of rape' in redacted 1948 documents
- Why did the world choose a gold standard instead of a silver standard?
- Flashback: The Dispilio Tablet: The earliest known written text?
- Archaeologists say horned 'Viking' helmets were actually from a different civilization
- A brief history of time
- Belgium complicit in killing of popular African leader Prince Louis Rwagasore, book claims
- Arctic hunter-gatherers were advanced ironworkers more than 2,000 years ago
- Ancient petroglyphs in Iran on the verge of destruction
- US intelligence errors helped build myth of Nazi Alpine redoubt, says historian with access to classified records
- Bronze Age settlement found under Roman bath complex at Corinth reveals spectacular finds
- New report - CIA experimented on hundreds of orphaned Danish children
- Skeleton of young man killed by tsunami caused by eruption of Thera 3,600 years ago found on Turkish coast
- Nits on 1,700 year old Andes mummies shed light on Amazonian ancestry, links with South America's founding lineage
- 7,000-year-old evidence of social beer consumption earliest ever found in the Levant
- Mummy of pharaoh Amenhotep I digitally unwrapped
- 8,500-year-old marble statuette found in central Turkey
- Bonnie Prince Charlie and Jacobites were no failures, historian insists
- 'Previously unknown massacres': Why is Israel allowed to own Palestinian history?
- China's Chang'E-5 lander makes first onsite detection of water on the moon
- New cholera strain replaced older strains during the seventh cholera pandemic
- Google & Facebook fined for spying on users
- Cosmic first: Scientists observe red supergiant just before it explodes
- Coherent interstellar magnetic field detected
- Researchers find that goldfish can learn how to drive
- Science is in trouble
- Gravitational action of sun and moon influences behavior of animals and plants - study
- Asteroid the size of two Empire State Buildings approaching Earth
- Bacterial Flagellum Demonstrates the Explanatory and Predictive Power of Engineering Models
- Is math a fundamental part of Nature, not something humans came up with?
- Geek fun: The physics of Wile E. Coyote's 10 billion-volt electromagnet
- Not as simple as thought: How bacteria form membrane vesicles
- Long periods of time in space can lead to declining mental health
- MIB Neuralizer already exist!
- Tumblr hits users with new censorship rules
- Astronomers capture black hole eruption spanning 16 times the full Moon in the sky
- Nimble Chinese satellite grabs hi-res images of US city in seconds
- Chinese scientists develop AI 'prosecutor' that can press its own charges
- Paralyzed man with brain chip posts 'first direct-thought' tweet
- Severe flooding hits the city of Imperatriz in Brazil
- Major flooding impacting several areas across the state of Washington
- Deadly floods hit Eastern Cape, South Africa - at least 7 people killed
- Plows facing 6 to 12 foot snow drifts at Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
- Millions across US northeast hit by winter storm
- Road and air traffic suspended, power lines damaged as heavy snowfall hits Indian-controlled Kashmir - 3 feet of snow reported
- Canyon rock slide hits tourist boats, killing at least 5 people in Minas Gerais, Brazil
- 'Unexpected' floods in Queensland, Australia leave 15 missing as ex-cyclone Seth wreaks havoc - 26 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Piranha attacks in Paraguay leave 4 dead, more than 20 injured this year
- 3 FEET of snow in less 24 hours: The city Leavenworth in Washington declares state of emergency due to record snowfall
- Best of the Web: At least 22 dead as heavy snow traps THOUSANDS of vehicles in Pakistan - 4 FEET of snowfall overnight
- Snow continues to fall on eastern heights of Algeria
- 'Bomb cyclone' threatens east coast, dropping heavy snow on NYC
- Wolf Volcano in Galapagos Islands erupts spewing lava and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean
- Strong shallow 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits China's Qinghai province: USGS
- Brazil - Damaging flash floods in Barretos, Sao Paolo, after 4 inches of rain in 2 hours
- Rare Brown Booby turns up at Hove Beach, UK more than 3,000 miles away from its from Caribbean home
- 'Dangerous' storms bring wild winds and heavy rain to Victoria, Australia
- Extreme cold causing problems for Saskatchewan property owners
- Kentucky highways paralyzed by snow, huge pileups
- Impressive meteor fireball over Spain (January 9)
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on January 7
- Meteor fireball over France on January 6
- Meteor fireball over England on January 6
- NASA says Pittsburgh New Year's Day meteor explosion equivalent to 30 tonnes of TNT
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Austria, Germany and Switzerland on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Texas on January 4
- Meteor fireball over Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska on January 2
- Meteor fireball over Germany and other countries on January 1
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on December 31
- Meteor fireball over Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas on December 30
- Giant meteor fireball caught on ring camera in Billings, Montana on December 21
- Meteor fireball over Victoria, Australia on December 20
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and New York on December 27
- Meteor fireball seen over England on December 14
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over South Carolina and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia on December 17
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Austria and Slovenia on December 21
- UK nurse reportedly recovers from COVID-19 coma after receiving Viagra
- Covid-19 vaccines linked to change in menstrual cycles: Study
- Babies born during pandemic's first year score slightly lower on a developmental screening test
- Dementia cases set to triple globally
- Microclots: the key to long Covid?
- Research shows over 70s 10 times less likely to die from Covid than last year & kids don't need vaccines
- Immune system can fight Omicron, says new study
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Transhumanist Agenda
- 'Flurona': Israel records its first case of patient with COVID and flu at same time
- Scotland reveals how many Omicron patients needed intensive care
- Whistleblower reports several new cases of 'mysterious' New Brunswick neurological illness, this time detected in caretakers of the sufferers
- Australia's TGA evaluation report of the Pfizer vaccine
- Covid-19 exacerbates kidney problems for those with multiple comorbidities
- Omicron Variant Sends Vaccine Makers' Stocks Soaring, as VAERS Data Show 913,000 Reported Adverse Events After COVID Vaccines
- Massive new bird flu outbreak could be 2022's deadly pandemic
- High-sucrose diet during adolescence may contribute to pathogenesis of psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia
- Best of the Web: As three more studies show NEGATIVE vaccine effectiveness, when will health authorities face up to what the data is telling us?
- Stop panicking: You are a third less likely to catch Covid this Christmas than last Christmas and 80% less likely to die from it
- Omicron variant could boost immunity against Delta and eventually displace it: study
- Scientists discover new muscle layer in the human jaw
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
- Updated death certificates require choosing between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism as cause of death
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
Quote of the Day
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
Recent Comments
They claim unvaxxed are taking up ICU beds - the alleged 15% of us who haven't taken a jab are occupying 50% of the beds. You think a better...
11 years ago1985 - Brazil - Terry Gilliam[Link] Can be seen in the USA on Netflix
As Gomer Pyle would say, "Surprise, surprise, surprise." [Link] (He starts singing around 3:00.) It begins "CBS presents this program in color."...
Refreshing to hear a journalist say ‘I was wrong’. Cupid to him. He is someone I would listen to.
The watchdog added that those practices violated the French Data Protection Act, and ordered the companies to "provide internet users located in...