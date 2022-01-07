Renata Voracova
© AP
Renata Voracova of the Czech Republic returns a shot.
Veteran Czech Republic tennis player Renata Voracova has been detained by Australian Border Force officials and had her visa revoked just days before the Australian Open.

It is understood she had entered Australia with a vaccine exemption on the basis she had been infected with COVID-19 in the last six months, the same reason used by men's world No.1 Novak Djokovic, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

It's believed the 38-year-old is being held at the same Melbourne immigration detention hotel as Djokovic, who is contesting his revoked visa in a court hearing set for Monday morning.


It is not known whether Voracova plans to challenge her visa being revoked.

The ABF confirmed to Wide World of Sports on Friday night that it had completed its investigation into the visa status of "two other individuals connected to the Australian Open".

One of those people is believed to be Voracova. The other is reportedly a tournament official, who is believed to have entered the country using the same vaccine exemption.

"The ABF can confirm that one individual has voluntarily departed Australia following ABF inquiries," the spokesperson said.

Voracova had been competing in Australia in the lead-up to the Open next week.

She is currently ranked world No.81 in doubles and has a career high singles world ranking of 74.

She has won 11 WTA doubles titles as well as 15 singles and 56 doubles titles on the ITF Circuit.

The saga surrounding Djokovic's attempted entry into Australia has sparked fierce debate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the evidence Djokovic had relied on for a medical exemption to enter Australia without being vaccinated was insufficient.

"He did not have a valid medical exemption," Mr Morrison said.

Unless a court overturns the decision, Djokovic will miss the chance to become the most grand slam winning men's player in history.