© David25



© Yoninah



recipient of the Prime Minister's "protector of the child" award

Ultra-Orthodox author and therapist Chaim Walder, who has been accused of sexually assaulting women, girls and boys, died by suicide on Monday.Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, head of the rabbinical court in Safed that heard testimony against Walder,The sexual abuse scandal blowing up the Haredi world.According to a Haaretz investigation in November, Walder, 52, allegedly sexually exploited girls and women for years One alleged victim, who asked to be identified by the pseudonym Talia, told Haaretz that Walder initiated a relationship with herOn Sunday,The earliest accounts, according to the testimonies.Walder alleged assaults took place in his book storeroom in Bnei Brak, as well as in his office, his car and in hotels.Walder was one of the most prominent children's advocates in the ultra-Orthodox community, theHe has writtenFollowing the publication of Haaretz's investigation, the board of ultra-orthodox paper Yated Ne'eman, for which Walder wrote a weekly column, asked Walder to suspend himself or face termination. In addition, ultra-Orthodox radio station Radio Kol Hai dropped Walder's program.