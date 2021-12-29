© Jason Reed / Reuters

I think this is a violation of my rights as a citizen in this society. I find it so strange that some people should know more about me than I myself have been aware of.

A new documentary has accused the US intelligence agency of supporting experiments on several hundred Scandinavian childrenThe Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) allegedly backed secret experiments into schizophrenia on 311 Danish children, many adopted or from orphanages, during the early 1960s, according to a newly released documentary."It was very uncomfortable. And it's not just my story, it's the story of many children," Wennick said, describing his experience.The project was co-financed by a US health service, receiving support from the Human Ecology Fund, which is operated on behalf of the CIA, according to Wennick and the National Archives.While the children were not told what the experiments were for, during or after the research, a dissertation was published in 1977 by Danish psychiatrist Find Schulsinger detailing the study.