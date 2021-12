© IMG



"Essentially, the evidence here demonstrates egregious overreaching by the government's agents, and by the informants those agents handled. The government initiated this case, despite the fact that it knew there was no plan to kidnap, no operational plan, and no details about how a kidnapping would occur or what would happen afterward."

"Informants, of course, not only contacted the defendants face-to-face but also coaxed, persuaded, cajoled, played on sympathies, cultivated friendships, took advantage of the defendants' financial conditions, and suggested that the offense they proposed 'would further a greater good.'"

Defense attorneys for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) are seeking a dismissal of the indictment, citing "egregious overreaching" by federal officials, who they say invented a conspiracy and entrapped the men.- ​​Adam Fox, 38, Barry Croft, 46, Kaleb Franks, 27, Daniel Harris, 24, and Brandon Caserta, 33 -the mens' attorneys wrote. The Detroit News reports that the 20-page motion for dismissal was filed Christmas night.If U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker, a George W. Bush appointee, dismisses the kidnapping conspiracy charge as requested, the defense argues that it would dismantle the government's case and all remaining charges, which are related to the original charge.The defense's request follows a series of issues related to the government's handling of the case.The defense stated in the motion, filed more than three months before the trial's March 8 date, thatThe defense attorneys wrote thatThe defense stated informants drove the case, making the men feel a "sense of patriotism and right-doing."the lawyers added.