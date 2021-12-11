After 7:00 pm on the 10th, a "fireball" that shines brightly among shooting stars was observed in a wide range of the country.flowing down for a few seconds like a tail.According to the curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum in Kanagawa Prefecture, Daichi Fujii said, "Because the fireballs are being observed and the meteor shower is active, we may be able to find them during the year-end and New Year holidays." ..Source: NHK