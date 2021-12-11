fireball
After 7:00 pm on the 10th, a "fireball" that shines brightly among shooting stars was observed in a wide range of the country.

NHK cameras in Aichi and Chiba prefectures shot bright and shining fireballs flowing down for a few seconds like a tail.

It is said that the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan has also received information that fireballs have been witnessed in a wide area such as Saitama and Fukuoka prefectures.

According to the curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum in Kanagawa Prefecture, Daichi Fujii said, "Because the fireballs are being observed and the meteor shower is active, we may be able to find them during the year-end and New Year holidays." ..



Source: NHK