migrants from more than 100 countries illegally entered the U.S. in the past Fiscal Year just in one sector of Texas.

"We encounter individuals from all over the world attempting to illegally enter our country. Our agents are focused and work hard to ensure that we detect, arrest, and identify anyone that enters our country in order to maintain safety of our communities."

More than 4,000 migrants illegally crossed the southern border of the U.S. in Yuma, Arizona, from Friday through Monday as agents scramble to process those who enter. Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem, on Wednesday, tweeted:Townhall reporter Julio Rosas posted a video taken on Tuesday of the large number of migrants at the Yuma sector.In addition to the surge in the number of migrants crossing in Yuma, Border Patrol has also encountered numerous convicted felons entering the U.S."Two convicted felons were caught within 15 minutes of each other by #USBP #YumaSector Border Patrol agents Wednesday night. Convictions for the two Mexican nationals included a drive-by shooting, theft, transporting and selling narcotics, and bank robbery," Clem said.As The Daily Wire previously reported Del Rio Sector agents recently apprehended migrants that included two men from Syria, one man from Lebanon, and one man from Tajikistan.Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a media release according to the media release.