Townhall reporter Julio Rosas posted a video taken on Tuesday of the large number of migrants at the Yuma sector.
In addition to the surge in the number of migrants crossing in Yuma, Border Patrol has also encountered numerous convicted felons entering the U.S.
"Two convicted felons were caught within 15 minutes of each other by #USBP #YumaSector Border Patrol agents Wednesday night. Convictions for the two Mexican nationals included a drive-by shooting, theft, transporting and selling narcotics, and bank robbery," Clem said.
Another post included the recent apprehension of "Jose Jesus Villanueva-Canchola, a Mexican national, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in San Francisco in 2014 and sentenced to 97 months in prison."
As The Daily Wire previously reported, migrants from more than 100 countries illegally entered the U.S. in the past Fiscal Year just in one sector of Texas. Del Rio Sector agents recently apprehended migrants that included two men from Syria, one man from Lebanon, and one man from Tajikistan.
Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a media release:
"We encounter individuals from all over the world attempting to illegally enter our country. Our agents are focused and work hard to ensure that we detect, arrest, and identify anyone that enters our country in order to maintain safety of our communities."The past Fiscal Year, covering October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, included encounters in the Del Rio Sector from 106 countries, according to the media release.
In October, a total of 28,111 undocumented migrants from 50 countries were reported in the sector.
Comment: The numbers of illegals crossing the border every day are staggering, but even more alarming when we consider they are arriving from up to 106 countries of origin. We won't hear that factoid from Biden!