"I got a lump in my stomach. I think it was terribly uncomfortable, to be completely honest. There is something a bit absurd about someone who has pointed a weapon at you and fired and tried to kill you, now sends a letter to you."

according to Norwegian state media.In a report on Sunday, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) revealed that members of the 'Support Group' - an organization supporting the survivors and relatives of the July 22, 2011 terrorist attacks - had received letters from the incarcerated killer.The messages, written by Anders Behring Breivik,he made before he killed 77 people in a planned attack in 2011.The letter to the Support Group consists ofSimilar messages were also sent to the- a youth division of the Norwegian Labour Party (members of which were targeted in the 2011 attack) -Norwegian politician Torbjorn Vereide, among those who received the letter, was among those shot at by Brevik. He told Frida newspaper:The state had already decided to clamp down on Breivik's communications amid concerns that he may reach out to like-minded people. In the years up to 2016, Breivik sent and received around 3,000 letters from his prison cell.Breivik was declared sane and given the maximum sentence allowed, 21 years.