"We have strict rules. If someone declines to continue our meeting in accordance with these rules, we'll end [the event] right now,"

A much publicised opportunity for "anti-vaxxers" to visit a Covid-19 hospital in Moscow took a turn for the worst, on Friday, when police had to be called to defuse rising tensions between physicians and the gathered skeptics.Earlier this week,They wanted those downplaying the severity of the current crisis to see the situation for themselves.While some of those targeted rejected or ignored the appeal - with, for instance, Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov pointedly stating that he was not opposed to vaccination -One of them, YouTuber Anton Tarasov, insisted to reporters before the visit that the coronavirus was not contagious, and people were actually contracting pneumonia from "the chemicals sprayed on the streets of Moscow" and from 5G antennae.arguing that they might get "infected" by the doctors administering it. Some of them alsoinsisting that, by strolling around the red zone with no protection, they would prove that Covid-19 was not dangerous.A heated argument ensued, with the skeptics shouting at the staff. A particularly aggressive visitor in a black ski mask was escorted outside by police.Chief physician Valery Vechorko lamented that what had been planned as an educational event had descended into "a circus."and abide by the health protocols, so were allowed to talk to patients being treated in the ICU. They still seemed unmoved, however, despite hearing first-hand that these patients had been unvaccinated before becoming seriously ill.one activist told the media.A similar tour had been planned at the Botkin Hospital in St. Petersburg, but no would-be participants showed up. "My only goal is to make sure fewer people die. Today, we can only achieve that through vaccination," the hospital's chief doctor Denis Gusev said.Russian authorities have been trying to boost immunization uptake, as