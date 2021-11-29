The price of eggs
Inflation runs and runs from home prices to food with every aspect of life being affected.

Turkey cheese and chicken prices rise 10% in a single day.

World Food Programme forecasts gargantuan increases for global food prices and availability.

African exports about to tidal waved with restrictions and the onward exports will result in more shortages for a plethora of nations.

2022 will be the roll over point for awareness of the fiat money destabilization.


