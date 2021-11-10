© GFANZ



Proposing a Takeover

GFANZ seeks to create "an international financial architecture"

"They are the senior lender, and not enough private capital's coming into the emerging world today because of the risks associated with the political risk, investing in brownfield investments — if we are serious about elevating investment capital in the emerging world. . . . I'm urging the owners of those institutions, the equity owners, to focus on how we reimagine these institutions and rethink their charter."

The UN and the "Quiet Revolution"

"The United Nations has been transformed since we last met here in Davos. The Organization has undergone a complete overhaul that I have described as a 'quiet revolution." . . . A fundamental shift has occurred. The United Nations once dealt only with governments. By now we know that peace and prosperity cannot be achieved without partnerships involving governments, international organizations, the business community and civil society. . . . The business of the United Nations involves the businesses of the world."

To get this far, all they have needed to do was to convince enough of the world's population that such shifts are necessary due to the perceived urgency of climate change and the need to rapidly decarbonize the economy.