Fox News host Tucker Carlson underwent emergency back surgery Wednesday morning and then did his nightly show that evening."Tucker Carlson had emergency back surgery yesterday and did the show anyway. He thanks all those who tuned in and watched closely," a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.The network did not give any specifics or reason for the emergency, but according to Vice , Carlson slept poorly on Tuesday night because of the pain he was experiencing after an unspecified incident on Monday.In the recording, Carlson, who hosts the top-rated Tucker Carlson Tonight, claimed the experience led him to understand the opioid crisis in the country in a deeper way.when I got there, that I had trouble breathing. Scared the s*** out of me. Didn't have any effect at all. And then all night, I lay there,Carlson, who was speaking with his production crew, said he took the opioid propofol, which knocked him out. When he woke up, the pain was gone, he said. Carlson added he will avoid ever taking opioids again.," Carlson said on the recording.."Despite Carlson's emergency, he hosted his shows as normal on Wednesday. His show was guest hosted by Jesse Watters on Thursday.