Halloween
© Borderless Journal/Creative Commons
Contrary to what many people may think, there is a deep and symbolical origin to the celebration of Halloween. More than just an opportunity for kids to dress up in costumes or an excuse for adults to party, Halloween preserves an ancient legacy of profound importance. This 30 minute video opens a window onto a powerful tradition of immense significance for the understanding of our forgotten human past and our place in the cosmos.


Decrypting the Cosmic Origins of Halloween

Randall W. Carlson presents an informal summary of his extensive program on the "Festival of the Dead", defining the frightening cosmological perpetrators whose legend has endured through millennia as a simultaneous global commemoration of these events in the distant past...