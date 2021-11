The conservative group Project Veritas appears to be caught up in an investigation that federal authorities are conducting regarding a diary stolen from President Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden.The New York Times, citing two people briefed on the unfolding events, reported Friday that agents went to the town of Mamaroneck in Westchester County as well as a location in New York City to conduct two court-ordered searches on Thursday.The areas were tied to people who worked with Project Veritas and the group's founder and CEO, James O'Keefe, the Times reported.The FBI's New York division told The Hill that it had no specific comment on the report. The Hill has also reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York."The FBI took materials of current and former Veritas journalists despite the fact that our legal team previously contacted the Department of Justice and voluntarily conveyed unassailable facts that demonstrate Project Veritas' lack of involvement in criminal activity and/or criminal intent," O'Keefe said in the video.The New York Times is in the midst of a libel lawsuit filed by Project Veritas regarding a story published last year covering a video that included allegations of voter fraud.