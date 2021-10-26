© Getty Images/Sean Gallup



"The Defense Minister's recent conclusions about the use of nuclear weapons in the event of a conflict with Russia are irresponsible. Mrs. Kramp-Karrenbauer['s comments are] no different from the equally unfounded threats from the Russian side."

"We must make it very clear to Russia that we are ready to use such measures as well, so that it would have an early deterrent effect. This is in response to the current behavior of Russia."

"Security in Europe can only be collective without the infringement of Russia's interest, but, currently, NATO is the party that's not ready for equal dialogue on this issue.



"Amid calls to deter Russia militarily, NATO is consistently building up its forces near our borders. The German foreign minister must know quite well how such actions have ended for Germany and Europe previously."

"in a state worse than at any point during the darkest days of the Cold War. Yes, we heard the statement by Mr. Stoltenberg about his alleged readiness to discuss security issues with Russia. Well, what can I say? There is nothing behind these statements in practical terms."

Calls for confrontation with Russia made by the German defense minister were careless and inflammatory, the head of one of the country's governing coalition parties has said, afterOn Monday, thewho is in charge of the country's military forces, of making provocative comments. According to him, NATO threatening Russia with its nuclear forces would fan the flames of the worsening international relations between Moscow and the US-led bloc. He said:Mützenich added that such statements contributed to the "spiral of escalation."Kramp-Karrenbauer has been one of the most enthusiastic backers of NATO's new masterplan to counter Russia should a military conflict break out between the two sides.Kramp-Karrenbauer told German radio Deutschlandfunk earlier this week, commenting on the idea ofto protect those nations from what NATO called the "Russian threat."On Saturday,Last week,According to him, relations have reached a new low as the result of the Kremlin's decision to retaliate."The relationship between NATO and Russia is now at the lowest point since the end of the Cold War," he said. However, Stoltenberg insisted that,the bloc was still receptive to negotiations.Responding to Stoltenberg's comments, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the remarks were "worthless," and argued that relations were actually now