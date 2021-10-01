Sunrise Park Resort in Greer reported 2 inches of snow dropped overnight and more was dropping. The ski season at the White Mountains park is tentatively scheduled to open Dec. 3.
Top elevation at the park is 10,700 feet.
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff also said snow dusted the San Francisco peaks (highest point is 12,633 feet above sea level) and that temperatures had dropped below freezing at the Bellemont office, which logged 29.6 degrees. The freezing point for water is 32 degrees.
540 AM (MST) - Could it be? The radar is showing precipitation and our surface observations are showing temperatures below freezing. Yes! It is my friends, it is indeed! What? Why, it's snowing, that's what - snowing above 9800 feet in the White Mountains this morning! #azwx pic.twitter.com/bLKWn7TC52— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) September 30, 2021