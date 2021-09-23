Earth Changes
70-year-old southeast Alabama man killed in dog attack
Carol Robinson
AL.com
Wed, 22 Sep 2021 10:47 UTC
AL.com
Wed, 22 Sep 2021 10:47 UTC
Phenix City police were dispatched at 2 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of 17th Avenue on a report of a dog bite, said Capt. Darryl Williams. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 70-year-old victim on the ground with a serious injury to his left arm.
Frank J. Cobb was treated on the scene and then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. He was later moved to an Atlanta hospital where he died.
Williams said officers searched the area for the animal but had no luck in finding it at the time of the incident.
A dog was later discovered on U.S. Highway 431 South, dead after being struck by a vehicle. That dog matched the description of the animal that attacked Cobb and was a pit bull, Williams said.
The dog was sent to the lab for testing.
Williams said the investigation is ongoing.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- France reminds US purpose of AUKUS deal is security not 'confrontation with China', it will work with Germany to revise strategy of NATO alliance
- Employees sue United Airlines over 'discriminatory' vaccine mandate, potentially thousands face firing
- Remote learning killed the myth that homeschooled children are the ones who lack socialization
- Parts of Yukon in Canada experience heavy snowfall on first day of fall with warning issued
- Opening US borders to illegal migrants amid Covid proves Democrats have no love for America, only for holding onto power
- 70-year-old southeast Alabama man killed in dog attack
- Waterspout filmed over Lake Michigan off Fisherman's Island State Park
- Winged microchip is smallest-ever human-made flying structure
- COVID-19: 'Virtually any child' would get coronavirus between 12 and 15 without vaccination - Whitty
- 2 fishermen killed in lightning strike in West Bengal, India
- Two killed by lightning strike in Uganda
- FBI robs 800 safety deposit boxes, steal people's life savings, claiming cash smelled like drugs
- Over 400 livestock killed by lightning bolt in Kashmir
- The myth of the "infallible elite"
- Senate Dems tapped Soros-funded operative to research Trump-Russia conspiracy
- 'Would you like Pfizer with that?' New Zealanders could get Covid jab with fast-food fix
- Fed urged to fire officials over "pandemic profiteering"
- Trudeau calls election victory 'clear mandate' to get Canada through pandemic
- A tenth of prescription medicines given out by GPs unnecessary, finds review
- Bill Gates on 'lesson' learned from Jeffrey Epstein mistake: 'Well he's dead'
- France reminds US purpose of AUKUS deal is security not 'confrontation with China', it will work with Germany to revise strategy of NATO alliance
- Opening US borders to illegal migrants amid Covid proves Democrats have no love for America, only for holding onto power
- The myth of the "infallible elite"
- Senate Dems tapped Soros-funded operative to research Trump-Russia conspiracy
- Fed urged to fire officials over "pandemic profiteering"
- Trudeau calls election victory 'clear mandate' to get Canada through pandemic
- Bill Gates on 'lesson' learned from Jeffrey Epstein mistake: 'Well he's dead'
- Maxime Bernier and the People's Party of Canada fail to win any seats
- Best of the Web: The AUKUS issue is not over
- Best of the Web: Tehran's in a tough position with the Taliban
- Top aide to Ukrainian president survives assassination attempt amidst crackdown on country's oligarchs
- Far reaching 'counter-terrorism' bill passes in New Zealand, will be fast-tracked into law despite opposition & rushed reading
- Best of the Web: 9/11 and Afghanistan post-mortems: Lessons in safe logic
- Ron DeSantis' Biden-bashing is looking like a 2024 preview
- House Dems remove Iron Dome funding from spending bill amid pressure from progressives
- '10 for the big guy': Politico confirms Hunter Biden's China, Ukraine emails are legit
- Libya's parliament withdraws confidence from unity government
- New proof emerges on the Biden family emails: A definitive account of the CIA/Media/BigTech fraud
- How National Propaganda Radio (NPR) negatively slants reporting about Covid and Ivermectin
- White House press corps launch 'formal objection' to Biden refusing to answer questions
- Employees sue United Airlines over 'discriminatory' vaccine mandate, potentially thousands face firing
- Remote learning killed the myth that homeschooled children are the ones who lack socialization
- COVID-19: 'Virtually any child' would get coronavirus between 12 and 15 without vaccination - Whitty
- FBI robs 800 safety deposit boxes, steal people's life savings, claiming cash smelled like drugs
- 'Would you like Pfizer with that?' New Zealanders could get Covid jab with fast-food fix
- Diversity distraction: Washington Post adding 41 editing jobs, vows to increase number of editors of color
- Gabby Petito remains possibly found, FBI agents swarm Brian Laundrie's home in Florida, seize Mustang he drove, UPDATE: Petito's body identified, FBI confirms 'homicide'
- Breaking the Resistance: Melbourne police disperse co-opted anti-lockdown protest with teargas and arrested 200
- New Zealand police arrest pair trying to enter Auckland with 'large amount' of KFC
- Cost of COVID hysteria: Extra 10,000 Britons may die of cancer due to delayed face to face consultations - report
- Chinese city Harbin orders spas, mahjong salons to shut after Covid-19 case confirmed
- Number of children in A&E with serious mental health issues jumps 50 percent since start of pandemic
- After Afghans fell from plane, families live with horror
- Energy crisis stretches to UK food-supply chain, already bruised by labour shortage amid Brexit & Covid-19
- GOP Nevada Lt Gov hopeful shoved out of commission meeting for questioning Covid narration
- Russia to increase psychological, social & medical help available to pregnant women as country seeks to reduce abortions by 50%
- Wuhan scientists planned to release coronavirus particles into cave bats, leaked papers reveal
- Croatian police identify amnesiac woman found on Adriatic island
- Ponerology - how I stumbled upon the work of Andrzej Łobaczewski
- Melbourne police fire pepper balls at thousands of protesters amidst growing discontent over vaccine mandates & endless lockdowns
- Thousands of years of long-distance trade links shaped Siberian dogs
- Human species you may not know about
- Ancient Tunguska sized airburst demolished city in Jordan Valley
- Ancient sculptures in Saudi Arabia are older than the pyramids and Stonehenge
- Ancient DNA rewrites early Japanese history
- Whale hunting and 'magic mushroom people' seen on 2,000 year old, northernmost petroglyphs in Eurasia
- China's mysterious Sanxingdui ruins reveal more stunning relics
- 900-year-old cosmic mystery surrounding Chinese supernova of 1181AD solved
- Roman port discovered underwater off north-eastern Crete
- Bone tools used to produce clothing in Morocco 120,000 years ago says study
- Another look at 9/11: Ask not 'What happened?' but 'Who did it?'
- Milk enabled massive steppe migration
- Prehistoric humans rarely mated with their cousins
- Sequence of hand and footprints may be oldest art
- Ancient pottery unearthed in China reveals 9000-year-old traces of 'hunter-gatherer' rice beer
- Revenge of the Technocrats: How Canada's Liberal Party became an appendage of the Great Reset
- 9/11: A US Deep State insider speaks
- A newly declassified pre-9/11 report exposes Al-Qaeda 'sleeper' cells across US, so why was the intelligence not acted on?
- 9/11: The spies inside Al-Qaeda who theoretically could have prevented the attacks
- Mysterious stone balls found in ancient Scottish tomb
- Winged microchip is smallest-ever human-made flying structure
- New way to solve the 'hardest of the hard' computer problems
- Study confirms that it was a giant meteorite impact that caused massive extinction in the late Cretaceous
- Ironic: The role of variants in driving Covid surges is good news for sceptics
- The 'pandemic' has ended for much of India - how did they do it? Ivermectin
- Satellite photo reveals wreckage of $2 BILLION US B-2 Stealth bomber, landing gear gave way after emergency landing - reports
- Bootstrapping geometric 'theory space'
- Paradoxes in the reporting of Covid19 vaccine effectiveness
- Ioannidis on the politicization of science
- Unique quantum physical effect demonstrated in Russian lab
- Potty-training cows - The MooLoo holds great pootential for reducing carbon emissions
- Magnet powerful enough to lift an aircraft carrier arrives in France as part of nuclear fusion project
- Impact flash on Jupiter captured on video by amateur astronomers
- Could Earth's magnetic field be reversing due to remains of ancient planetary collision embedded in the deep mantle?
- "Dog-bone" asteroid Kleopatra captured in best images yet by ESO
- Spectacular valleys and cliffs hidden beneath the North Sea revealed in new imaging study
- Over 450 previously unknown objects discovered in our Solar System
- Israeli firm unveils armed robot to patrol volatile borders
- Perseverance's rock samples hint that Mars had long-lasting ancient water
- Scientists solve mystery of icy plumes that may foretell deadly supercell storms
- Parts of Yukon in Canada experience heavy snowfall on first day of fall with warning issued
- 70-year-old southeast Alabama man killed in dog attack
- Waterspout filmed over Lake Michigan off Fisherman's Island State Park
- 2 fishermen killed in lightning strike in West Bengal, India
- Two killed by lightning strike in Uganda
- Over 400 livestock killed by lightning bolt in Kashmir
- 2 killed by lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Severe storm and strong winds hit Oman
- 7 fatal tiger attacks in one month in a district of Maharashtra, India
- Australia in for weekend cold front after late heavy snow falls - up to 11 inches in 36 hours
- Best of the Web: Amidst erupting lockdown protests, strongest earthquake on record strikes Melbourne, Australia
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua
- Lightning strike kills 8 cows on central Maine farm
- Magnitude 6.4 earthquake sways buildings in coastal Chile
- Storm brings late summer snow to Schweitzer, Idaho - Also to Yellowstone and Mt Rainier
- Ahead of fall equinox 2-3 foot snowdrifts force closure of Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado
- Waterspout spotted in Amelia Island, Florida
- Waterspout spotted as downpours continue in Sabah, Malaysia
- Lightning kills 5 including 4 from same family in Angola
- Lightning strikes family on bike, kills 2 in Telangana, India
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai, China
- Very bright meteor fireball falls in Spain (Sept. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Austria and Czech Republic
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 11)
- Meteor fireball over Spain on September 9
- Meteor fireball seen over Denmark and Germany
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern France and southern UK
- Meteor fireball seen over Indiana and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball filmed over Croatia on August 14
- Spectacular meteor fireball over South Africa
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy and Croatia
- Meteor fireball seen over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
- Meteor fireball seen over Northern Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden
- Meteor fireball spotted shooting across the night sky in Quebec and Ontario
- A tenth of prescription medicines given out by GPs unnecessary, finds review
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Australian Medical Fascism: Coming Soon to Your Country
- Best of the Web: Did Pfizer conduct an experiment on an entire country?
- FDA meets to decide whether to approve Pfizer booster shots, as company releases stats showing major decline in vaccine efficacy
- More than half of people with long Covid might NOT have 'long Covid' after all
- Call for investigation of menstrual changes after Covid jabs
- As expected from a flu: World Health Organisation reports drop in new coronavirus infections
- Pfizer says Israel data shows third Covid shot restores protection from infection to 95% as it makes case to FDA for boosters
- Flashback: Down the memory hole: NIH paper says lasting immunity found after recovery from COVID-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Covid Vaccines Don't Work
- Drugs that mimic effects of tobacco smoke reduce SARS-CoV-2's ability to enter cells, supports multiple studies showing lower cases of coronavirus amongst smokers
- Study finds teenage boys six times more likely to suffer heart problems from vaccine than be hospitalized by COVID
- Nipah bat-borne virus kills 12-year-old boy, potential to become new scourge in India
- Microbiologist explains COVID jab effects: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Funny Business Around the FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine
- The number of children on antidepressants has soared. Is it a real crisis or one invented by psychiatrists seeking new patients?
- Debunking the 'horse dewormer' overdose story: Hospital says 'we have no such doctor & treat people as normal'- UPDATE: Rolling Stone forced to 'amend' story
- Covid-19 vaccines not recommended for healthy children aged 12 to 15
- EU reviewing risk of rare inflammation after COVID-19 vaccinations
- US states that had some of the worst Covid-19 case rates in past week also reported the highest rates of new vaccinations
- Conscientious objections to the COVID vaccine should be honored
- Study: Left-wing authoritarians share key psychological traits with far right
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Vaccinated man just wishes there was something that could protect him from COVID
- Babylon Bee scoop! General Milley releasing revised version of 'The Art Of War'
- Kamala Harris Instructed To Stop Answering All Her Phone Calls With 'Did He Die?'
- Animal rescue: CCTV shows goat and rooster save chicken from hawk attack, deer mauls hawk after it tries to capture a rabbit
- Biden unveils 'your body, my choice' vaccination program
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
Quote of the Day
There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn't true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true.
- Søren Kierkegaard
Recent Comments
Robert is on target. However it is no Democrat "blunder". The DS state intent is the destruction of our economy and way of life. They hope to...
This was probably the best footage of the day [Link] Avi wasn't too far behind [Link]
The work was supported by the U.S. Air Force, the Army Research Office and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Just like the work being...
Emphasis on the word "virtually", that is, in their made-up simulation of a "deadly pandemic"
.. .. " 6.." .. everything points, yet again, to another deviant jewz'scheme thingy ?