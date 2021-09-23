A southeast Alabama man was killed in a dog attack while he was out walking.Phenix City police were dispatched at 2 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of 17th Avenue on a report of a dog bite, said Capt. Darryl Williams.Williams said officers searched the area for the animal but had no luck in finding it at the time of the incident.The dog was sent to the lab for testing.Williams said the investigation is ongoing.