Taipei has reported that 10 Chinese aircraft crossed into its air-defense zone, just one day after Taiwan pledged an extra $9 billion to beef up its military against Beijing.On Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense issued a statement confirming that 10 planes belonging to China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), including six J-16 and two J-11 fighters, had entered the island's southwest air-defense zone., the ministry's statement read.The latest flyby comes just a day afterTaiwan's Defense Ministry said that Beijing's military capability had been significantly ramped up, and stressed that it is a matter of urgency for the island "to obtain mature and rapid mass production weapons and equipment in a short period of time."Washington has devoted increased attention to the island since President Joe Biden assumed office. An unofficial delegation of representatives was sent to Taiwan in April, and several US Navy ships have sailed across the South China Sea. Beijing sees the White House's involvement in the strait as upsetting the region's "status quo."