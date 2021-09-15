Brnovich, who is currently waging a bid for the U.S. Senate, said in a statement:
"The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda."The new policy, which President Biden unveiled last week, will be issued by the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration "in the coming weeks."
It could impact nearly 80 million workers.
Brnovich's office is arguing that the policy is in violation of the Equal Protection Clause by "favoring migrants" who entered the U.S. at the southern border, rather than U.S. citizens. It said that by allowing migrants to decline getting inoculated, the administration is "protecting their freedom and bodily autonomy more than American citizens."
His office said the policy represents:
An "unmistakable — and unconstitutional — brand of favoritism in favor of illegal migrants. However, migrants who cross the southern border illegally are not subject to any vaccination requirements even when released directly into the United States (where most will remain). There can be no serious or scientific discussion about containing the spread of COVID-19 that doesn't begin at our southern border."The attorney general's office said the policy is
"one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberties, principles of federalism, and separation of powers ever attempted by an American President.The attorney general told reporters during a call that there is "uncertainty, a confusion, as to what the president can or can't do," adding that he would work to shield the Constitution from "federal overreach," according to CNN.
"Under our Constitution, the President is not a king who can exercise this sort of unbridled power unilaterally. And even George III wouldn't have dreamed that he could enact such sweeping policies by royal decree alone."
The suit is the first lawsuit filed against the Biden administration in response to its federal vaccine mandate.
Biden's new policy has sparked outrage among a number of Republican governors, a number of whom have vowed to fight the mandate.
Comment: Biden has been busy placing his orders: