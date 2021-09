"The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda."

An "unmistakable — and unconstitutional — brand of favoritism in favor of illegal migrants. However, migrants who cross the southern border illegally are not subject to any vaccination requirements even when released directly into the United States (where most will remain). There can be no serious or scientific discussion about containing the spread of COVID-19 that doesn't begin at our southern border."

"one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberties, principles of federalism, and separation of powers ever attempted by an American President.



"Under our Constitution, the President is not a king who can exercise this sort of unbridled power unilaterally. And even George III wouldn't have dreamed that he could enact such sweeping policies by royal decree alone."

Brnovich, who is currently waging a bid for the U.S. Senate, said in a statement The new policy, which President Biden unveiled last week, will be issued by the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration "in the coming weeks."Brnovich's office is arguing that the policy isIt said thatHis office said the policy represents:The attorney general's office said the policy isThe attorney general told reporters during a call that there is "uncertainty, a confusion, as to what the president can or can't do," adding that he would work to shield the Constitution from "federal overreach," according to CNN The suit is the first lawsuit filed against the Biden administration in response to its federal vaccine mandate.Biden's new policy has sparked outrage among a number of Republican governors, a number of whom have vowed to fight the mandate.