Streets of the city of Agen were inundated with over 2 metres of water, according to the city government. Around 70 firefighters were deployed to the area and teams responded to around 130 incidents, mostly flooded cellars or buildings. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Local authorities opened the set up an evacuation centre in the town hall. According to local media reports, firefighters rescued around 20 people.
Areas of nearby Boé, Nérac and Marmande were also affected and several roads in the area closed. In Boé, part of the roof of a supermarket collapsed under the weight of the rain.
Météo France said between 19:00 and 22:00 on 08 September, the La Garenne station in Agen recorded a record 128.8mm of rain. As much as 80.5 mm of this total fell in just one hour. The 24-hour rain record previously was 73.6mm on from February 1990.
Areas of Aude Department also saw heavy rain. Roads were flooded in Lézignan-Corbières. Météo France said several locations recorded more than 40 mm of rain in 1 hour. Caunes-Minervois recorded 57.6mm in one hour, which is the equivalent of about one month of rain.