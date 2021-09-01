As reported by Israeli Channel 7, Chikli stated:
"We lost the soldier, who was killed at the borders with Gaza, due to losing deterrence."The MK, of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party, spoke about the "failure" of the Israeli army, which, according to him:
"Is represented by a Hamas activist coming close to the border and opening fire at an Israeli soldier from a zero distance."Commenting on the shooting of the Israeli soldier, who shot and wounded 41 Palestinian demonstrators before a Palestinian security officer responded, Chikli expressed:
"The Israeli army did not immediately repair its deterrence; therefore, it will not be able to win in the future confrontation with Hamas."Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 12 reported a senior commander of the Gaza Command declaring that a military escalation with Gaza:
"Is inevitable soon. Israelis have to know that we are moving towards an escalation, whether for one day or more."The commander pointed to the Egyptian and Qatari mediations aiming to prevent the escalation, but stated that the reality on the ground is leading to an escalation.
Other Israeli military and security officials, as well as former officials, have been reportedly speaking about the erosion of the Israeli army's deterrence and the high possibility of heading to a new escalation with Gaza.
Israeli newspaper Maariv reported:
"Gaza continues defying the Israeli army and government because the outcomes of Operation Guardian of the Walls were not enough to change the situation and lead to calm.
"Although the army's priority is Iran, it started to recognise this. As usual, Gaza, which is small and complicated and the unresolvable problem, is the largest concern of the army. This is a flagrant contradiction with Israel's interests."