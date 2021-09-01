But this year snowfall has started in the high Himalayan regions already a fortnight earlier.

Snowfall in Panchchuli of Pithoragarh

Due to the rain in the hilly areas of Uttarakhand for the last few days, the cold has gradually started increasing in the mountains.Along with this,The first snowfall of the season occurred on the peaks of Badrinath on Tuesday morning.Until now, Nandashtami (September 13) was considered to be the beginning of winter.However, due to the closure of the roads, the businessmen associated with the tourism business are also not happy about the first snowfall of the season.Tourism businessmen are also not too excited about the snowfall. They say that tourists are not coming due to the closure of roads due to rain. The Thal-Munsiyari road is closed at many places. Due to incessant rains, debris and boulders from the hills are falling on the roads.Hotel Association President Puran Pandey said that if the roads were open then tourists would have been expected to come. In the present situation, even if there was more snowfall, then the business would not get the benefit of it.