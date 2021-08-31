Society's Child
So what if 'Paw Patrol' is 'copaganda'. Don't the woke want children to respect the police?
Tue, 31 Aug 2021 17:49 UTC
We all know that the parallel universe of wokery knows no boundaries. Indeed, the latest target for the perpetually offended is the popular children's animation 'Paw Patrol'. You see, according to the guardians of woke, 'Paw Patrol' is not just a fun cartoon that is watched by millions of kids - and parents - around the world; it is instead "copaganda," which brainwashes our little ones into respecting authority and the police.
The catalyst for this online hysteria has been the release of the new 'Paw Patrol' film, which - to the dismay of the wokies - is doing very well in cinemas and has received good reviews. But as with everything, the cancel culture mob can't just sit down and enjoy a children's movie for what it is: harmless fun. Instead, they have to look for cultural and societal inequalities in everything.
For example, the Guardian moaned that "the film's dismaying gender politics are in tune with the franchise's gross rightwingery, which sees these privatised dog-Avenger types endlessly called upon to undo the failings of various functionaries."
Another complaint came from criminology professor Liam Kennedy. His main issue is that these fictional cartoon puppies are part of a private crime-busting organisation and do not come under the umbrella of the state. Indeed, Kennedy argues that "the Paw Patrol, as a private corporation, is used to help provide basic social services in the Adventure Bay community... that's problematic in that the Paw Patrol creators are sending this message that we can't depend on the state to provide these services."
I am guessing that Kennedy thinks that Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, and every other superhero is also beyond the pale because they are not in the pay of the state? And then what about Doctor Who, Inspector Gadget, and even Ace Ventura? Are they all "problematic" because they act outside the boundaries of state law enforcement?
But the most laughable accusation is that the film is part of a wider campaign of "copaganda." Heaven forbid that the police and authority are shown in a positive light. The basis of this bats**t crazy claim comes from the fact that Chase, the puppy dressed in a police uniform, has been the "first responder" 222 times across eight series of the TV show, whereas Rocky, his recycling enthusiast colleague, has only been given 162 emergencies to solve. If this sounds totally loopy, it's because it blatantly is.
I recently watched the movie myself - mainly because I wanted to see what all the fuss was about - and I have to say I am still confused as to why this noisy minority are getting so hot under the collar. What I sat through was a perfectly acceptable kids' movie where good triumphs over evil... or in this case, a politically incompetent mayor. I didn't detect any subliminal right-wing messages or "copaganda." I wasn't raging over blatant sexism, and I wasn't angry because the Paw Patrol were not controlled or paid for by the state.
I also wouldn't have an issue if the film did promote respect for the police and authority - which I don't think it does. I remember when I was at school, police officers used to pay a visit to warn of "stranger danger," and to highlight other campaigns that were being run at the time. As young children, we looked up to the police as our protectors from bad people. We were also afraid of them, which I would argue was a good thing, and our parents encouraged these feelings of respect and fear because it kept us out of trouble.
I therefore have to ask the question: what kind of society do these woke warriors want us to live in? Is it one where our young people are taught not to listen or respect authority, or indeed the police? I rather suspect that these self-appointed guardians of woke want us to live in a society where anarchy rules, where no one respects authority or property, where cities are wrecked, and statues are toppled. If that were the case, I think we would all want a Paw Patrol to save the day.
For the sake of sanity, let's put all this into some perspective: in real life, puppies cannot talk, and they certainly cannot form private crime-busting organisations. They bark, play, sleep, poop... and that's about it. So, my message to the world's wokies is: please, get a grip. Enjoy 'Paw Patrol' for what it is - a children's cartoon - and stop looking to be offended by everything.