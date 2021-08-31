© Master Sgt Donald R Allen/US Air Force via AP



Ninety countries have received "assurances" from the Taliban that anybody wishing to leave Afghanistan after tomorrow's deadline will be granted "safe passage" to do so, according to a joint statement signed by the countries yesterday.The joint statement said:Some Afghans however have said they gave little credence to such "assurances".It came asThe five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, France, Britain, Russia and China - will meet today to discuss the Afghanistan situation.Mr Macron added.Asked how people can leave Afghanistan once the US withdraws, Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, pointed to Taliban assurances. He told ABC news:The joint statement stands in stark contrast to what Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told reporters last week.Several Afghans attempting to flee the country across land borders have reported being stopped at Taliban checkpoints and grilled about any potential links to Western forces.Ahmad, who is also an English teacher and whose full name cannot be disclosed, received an email from the UK government last Sunday telling to come to be processed. However, speaking from a hiding place in Kabul, he saidDuring his third attempt on Thursday, he was caught up in the terror attack, which was just several hundred metres from where he was queuing.