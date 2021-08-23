At least seven people including four teens were killed and three more injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Sadar and Chirirbandar upazilas in Dinajpur on Monday.The deceased were identified as Sajjad, 13, son of Ainul Islam, Atiq, 16, son of Bablu Mia, Mim, 10, son of Saju Mandal, Apon, 16, of Kalipur area, Abdur Razzak, 28, son of Saimul Islam, Nur Islam, 26, son of Moksed Ali and Abbas Ali, 25, son of Altaf Hossain.Police said the children were playing in the ground at Upasahar of Sadar upazila around 3:30pm while the thunderbolt struck them killing three on the spot and injuring several others.Another died after being taken to the hospital, said Mojaffar Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station.Two among the injured were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, the cop said.Meanwhile, in Chirirbandar another three people were killed in lightning strike while fishing at Sukhdebpur area, said Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station, Subrata Sarkar.