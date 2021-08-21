© NWS



Dozens of people were rescued or evacuated after heavy rain brought by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred triggered severe flash flooding in parts of New York State. Flooding was also reported in parts of Massachusetts, where 2 people were rescued.Flooding damaged an estimated 120 homes in Steuben County where stretches of road were destroyed or covered in debris. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo declared a state of emergency for Steuben County on 18 August.Affected areas include the towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, Jasper, and Addison, where 8 people were rescued from flooded homes. Shelters were set up in Corning and Canisteo to house evacuees.In a statement, Governor Cuomo said, ""We're declaring a state of emergency in Steuben County as State agencies and all available resources remain on the ground responding to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, and we continue to assist local partners helping communities recover in affected areas."A train derailed at Canisteo due to washout from flash flooding. The train company Norfolk Southern said the single main line was blocked as a result, causing delays. No injuries were reported.More severe weather is likely for the state as Tropical Storm Henri heads up the coast. Hurricane Watches, Tropical Storm Watches and Storm Surge Watches have been issued for coastal locations, mainly for Long Island and coastal Connecticut.Flooding also affected areas of Massachusetts. Two people were recued from a stranded vehicle in Springfield, while flood water on roads was so deep in Worcester cars were almost submerged. Media reported flooding in other areas of the state including Auburn, Framingham, Peabody and Westborough.A car was swept away by floods in Newton causing concern for the Newton Fire Department. Fire crews recovered the vehicle which was empty and no injuries were reported.A state of emergency was also issued for 8 counties in North Carolina after heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Fred caused severe flooding which left dozens of people missing or unaccounted for.