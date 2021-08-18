© Flagstaff City Government



Officials in Coconino County, Arizona, reported record rainfall fell on burn scar areas on 17 August 2021, causing more severe flooding in areas around the city of Flagstaff.In a statement of 17 August, Coconino County said rain began around midday, falling over the burn scar of the large 2019 Museum Fire near Flagstaff.The rainfall over the entirety of the burn scar, combined with the significant rainfall in the neighborhood, resulted in flooding that closed roads and overtopped mitigation. Significant debris was seen in the storm water given that a large area of the burn scar had not previously experienced heavy rainfall.Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said on Social Media,Shelter in place if in the flood plain. Get your children and pets inside NOW."The Coconino County Flood Control District and the City of Flagstaff have mobilized all resources and said clean-up operations will begin as soon as the water recedes.Areas of Flagstaff experienced similar flooding last month. Flagstaff city spokeswoman Jessica Drum said last month's floods caused about $5 million in damage to local public infrastructure including roads.