A British foreign correspondent working for the BBC in Moscow has been told her visa will not be renewed she must now leave the country, in a move that comes as relations between the two countries worsen amid a diplomatic rift.Rainsford's right to remain in the country is due to expire on August 31, and an application for a new visa is said to have been rejected.The BBC has not responded to media requests and the Russian Foreign Ministry has declined to comment. Rainsford, a veteran foreign correspondent, has previously held posts in Turkey, Spain, and Cuba.