floods
More than 300 people have been confirmed dead since record-breaking rainfall triggered flooding in central China last month.

Local authorities in Henan Province told reporters on Monday the death toll from the floods rose to 302, with 50 others still missing.

Beginning in mid-July, heavy rains fell intermittently in the city of Zhengzhou and elsewhere. Flooding occurred across the province, causing mudslides and toppling buildings.

Officials said the deluge affected more than 14 million people and caused over 17 billion dollars in economic damage.

Controversy arose online over 14 people who died when a subway line in Zhengzhou was flooded.

Some cast doubt on whether local authorities were doing enough to ensure the safety of the subway system.

Hong Kong media reported that Chinese journalists were obstructed by police when taking footage of residents mourning victims of the flooding.

The authorities are apparently worried that they may become the target of public criticism.