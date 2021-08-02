More than 300 people have been confirmed dead since record-breaking rainfall triggered flooding in central China last month.Controversy arose online over 14 people who died when a subway line in Zhengzhou was flooded.Some cast doubt on whether local authorities were doing enough to ensure the safety of the subway system.Hong Kong media reported that Chinese journalists were obstructed by police when taking footage of residents mourning victims of the flooding.The authorities are apparently worried that they may become the target of public criticism.