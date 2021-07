© AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File



The widow of John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, says that she "does not accept" that her husband died by suicide last month."The investigation into John's death is still ongoing but I will share what information I can, when I can," Janice McAfee said in a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday.In her Tuesday statement, Janice McAfee expressed that she is "still in shock" and "in disbelief" by her husband's death."John should have never spent a day in prison let alone nearly nine months," Janice said, explaining that she spoke with John twice on the morning of the day he died.The widow charged that "the story of John's 'suicide' was already prepared and presented to the public before I or his attorneys were even notified of his death."The Associated Press previously reported that an official source familiar with the investigation told the news outlet that a suicide note had been found in John's pocket - a detail Janice called into question.In her tweet, Janice said she "cannot begin to describe this pain I am feeling" and "still cannot believe he is really gone."