Former antivirus magnate John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona just hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges, authorities in Madrid have told national media.McAfee, 75, was found in his cell at the Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail on Wednesday evening, Spanish media reported, citing an official statement from the Ministry of Justice. Guards and prison medical staff intervened and attempted resuscitation, but to no avail, the ministry said."I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing," he wrote.Best known for his eponymous antivirus software, McAfee actually resigned from that company in 1994 and pursued other ventures, but took a massive hit to his fortune during the 2008 financial crisis. He lived in Belize for a period, but left in 2013 after being accused - falsely, he said - of having a neighbor killed.McAfee also made two bids for the US presidency, in 2016 and 2020. Both times, he lost in the Libertarian Party primaries.