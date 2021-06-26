Conspiracy theorists are claiming the Miami building that collapsed Thursday housed a giant stash of data on 'government corruption' collected by the late antivirus tycoon John McAfee.Fact-checkers pouring scorn on the theory have not dampened the enthusiasm of internet sleuths, who have been sharing online an alleged tweet by McAfee from June 8 claiming that he had '31 terabytes' of files in a condo in the collapsed building.There is no such tweet currently on his twitter feed. It may have been tweeted and later deleted, or could be complete fabrication.DailyMail.com has identified two versions of the same tweet have been shared in different formats, but both could have been photoshopped by hoaxsters.The late virus software company founder and 2020 libertarian presidential candidate was already a firebrand and focus of conspiracy theories.He had been languishing in a Spanish jail since his arrest on US tax evasion charges in October. Earlier this month a Spanish court authorized his extradition to the US.On Wednesday, the day before the Miami building collapse, the 75-year-old was found dead, allegedly from suicide by hanging.His death sparked an explosion of conspiracy theorists and internet sleuths trying to link him to the widely ridiculed QAnon movement and to Hillary Clinton, a demonized target of many of the movement's crackpot theories.McAfee has previously tweeted about holding '31+ terrabytes [sic]' of government secrets.At the time, he was wanted for questioning by the country's law enforcement in their investigation of the murder of his neighbor, US expatriate Gregory Faull. He fled to the US in 2013.'When I went on the run in Belize I had friends in the US embassy in Belize,' McAfee told Friedman in the interview.'I knew I was coming down, I'm not stupid. I had arranged with the head of security I was going to come in.'I'm an American Citizen with a f***ing American passport. I'm sorry, I'm not wanted in America. I've got no crimes in America.'For a month and a half I was on the run. The reason that the government wanted to collect me was that after they had raided my property in 2012 in the jungle, shot my dog, abused me, destroyed over a half million dollars of my property over a bogus charge, I was pissed off.'And so I donated to many secretaries within the government laptop computers, really nice ones, that were preloaded with viral spyware. Within a week the entire government computer system was under my control. I was watching, monitoring this thing.In a 2012 interview with Wired magazine, McAfee claimed he refused to answer police questions because he was afraid they would kill him.That year, the prime minister of Belize called McAfee 'extremely paranoid, even bonkers'.'His last words to me were: I love you and I will call you in the evening.'He would have never quit this way, he would never take his life in this way, ever.'