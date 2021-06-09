'New enemy'

Baffling clots

'Atypical presentations'

Entire families

The coronavirus variant driving India's devastating COVID-19 second wave is the most infectious to emerge so far. Doctors now want to know if it's also more severe.Hearing impairment, severe gastric upsets and blood clots leading to gangrene, symptoms not typically seen in COVID-19 patients, have been linked by doctors in India to the so-called delta variant. In England and Scotland, early evidence suggests the strain — which is also now dominant there — carries a higher risk of hospitalization.Delta, also known as B.1.617.2,and triggered travel curbs from Australia to the U.S. A spike in infections, fueled by the delta variant, has forced the U.K. to reconsider its plans for reopening later this month, with a local report saying it may be pushed back by two weeks.have made understanding the strain's effects especially critical."Last year, we thought we had learned about our new enemy, but it changed," Ghafur said. "This virus has become so, so unpredictable.", according to a study by researchers from the University of New South Wales last month., said Ganesh Manudhane, a Mumbai cardiologist, who has treated eight patients for thrombotic complications at the Seven Hills Hospital during the past two months.Manudhane said.The delta variant was the "primary cause" behind the country's deadlier second wave and is 50% more contagious than the alpha strain that was first spotted in the U.K., according to a recent study by an Indian government panel."We suspect it could be because of the new virus variant," he said. Manudhane is collecting data to study why some people develop the clots and others don't., local media have reported.Some COVID-19 patients are, said Hetal Marfatia, an ear nose and throat surgeon at Mumbai's King Edward Memorial Hospital., she said.The unusual presentations for delta and a closely related variant known as kappa, whose spread led to a fourth lockdown in the Australian city of Melbourne, are still being confirmed, said Raina MacIntyre, a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. "In the meanwhile, it is important to take note of this and be aware of possible atypical presentations," she said.The most alarming aspect of the current outbreak in India is the rapidity with which the virus is spreading, including to children, said Chetan Mundada, a pediatrician with the Yashoda group of hospitals in Hyderabad.Apollo's Ghafur said he was also seeing entire families with Covid symptoms, unlike last year when individuals dominated, reflecting an increase in household transmission caused by the delta variant.Even as India's outbreak begins to ease — daily infections have slipped to less than a quarter of the May 7 peak —German politician and scientist Karl Lauterbach said Tuesday the variant will probably become more prevalent in Germany too in the coming months. "To avoid it completely seems unrealistic to me," he said on Twitter in German. "The decisive factor is a very high vaccination rate, which reduces mortality."But with, pharmaceutical companies are under pressure to tweak existing shots or develop new ones."New vaccines have to prepared with new variants in mind," said Ghafur. "We can't get ahead of the virus, but at least we can least keep up with it."