"While the Department of Justice under your leadership spares no effort to prosecute every offense including misdemeanors and trespass if associated with the Capitol breach, which I find no fault with, the same cannot be said of the hundreds of riots that occurred in 2020. This leniency is distinct from the aggressive prosecution of January 6 related crimes. The law must be applied equally without regard to party, power or privilege."

"I can only imagine that this money will continue to resource the institutional bias that continues to exist for the Department's historical areas of expertise, militia extremism and white supremacism."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, ranking Republican of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland toGrassley questioned the Department of Justice's approach to federal prosecutions of rioters.Grassley pointed toThe letter also refers toGrassley wrote:In light of the DOJ's request for an additional $1.5 billion to combat terrorism, Grassley is concerned that the funds could be mishandled.Grassley is seeking answers from the DOJ to explain the discrepancy in prosecutions between the violent Portland riots and the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.