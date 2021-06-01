Society's Child
Black homeless man assaults Asian woman in New York attack, may be charged with hate crime
New York Post
Mon, 31 May 2021 18:40 UTC
Surveillance video posted on Twitter by Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, whose district covers Chinatown, captured the horrifying daytime assault on Bayard Street, near Mott Street.
The 55-year-old victim can be seen walking by the Kong Sihk Tong café around 6:15 p.m. — when a man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket whacks her unprovoked.
The woman falls backward onto the pavement, and the attacker begins ranting as two people dining outside sit in stunned silence, the footage shows.
A man then rushes over to check on the victim, whose back was leaning up against a column of the eatery's outdoor dining setup.
"Are you OK?" he asks — but the woman doesn't respond or move, according to the footage.
She was brought to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in stable condition, police said.
Niou said the victim was "conscious and cognizant and alert."
The woman looked shaken as cops later escorted her home with her daughter.
"She's doing OK," the daughter told The Post through the door of her mom's apartment.
The suspect was nabbed at the scene and taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, according to law enforcement sources.
Charges against him were pending.
"Things are being investigated and the hate crimes task force has been called in," the assemblywoman tweeted.
A witness captured the aftermath of the brutal assault on video, including footage of the alleged attacker approaching him and of cops questioning the suspect, who could be heard telling them "someone hit me" in one of the clips posted on Instagram.
"Can't believe I actually witnessed an attack on an Asian lady right in front of me at the heart of NYC Chinatown," Jin Zhen wrote on his Instagram Story.
"When I saw the lady rolled over to the ground and went unconscious I quickly hung up on my food order and start recording the situation for evidence."
Zhen said he flagged down cops standing outside the 5th Precinct and led them in the direction of the suspect.
He thanked restaurant workers for following the madman after the attack.
Chiu Cheng, a 24-year-old waiter, said the eatery was busy when the woman was assaulted, but that he saw her sitting on the ground and covering her head.
He called on the city to assign more cops to the area amid an uptick in crimes against New Yorkers of Asian descent.
"I feel nervous and scared," Cheng told The Post.
Donald Ng, who works in the area, said Mayor Bill de Blasio "needs to do something about this mental health issue."
"He just randomly attacked a woman," Ng, 44, said of the suspect. "I wish I was there to apprehend the f-ker."