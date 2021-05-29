SNOW
© Zhang Hao
Located in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Zedo Mountain is an important geographical boundary with the mountainous area to its east and the eastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau to its west.

The mountain is still covered by snow in late May when most part of the country has embraced summer.

(All photos taken by CGTN's Zhang Hao)