However, the snowfall in the last half of May is rare in the region.

A meadow resort in central Kashmir received a rare summer snowfall on Sunday as the region recorded cold weather conditions.The snowfall was received in central Kashmir's Sonamarg resort as well as nearby Minimarg.The videos of the snowfall in Sonamarg, and Minimarg near Drass, were tweeted by Faizan Arif, an independent weather forecaster who has become prominent for making accurate forecasts.Kashmir has witnessed a dip in temperature as rains with thunderstorms and hailstones were recorded during this month.The cold weather condition is likely to end in the coming days as the India Meteorological Department in its forecast for the Srinagar city said the temperature is likely to increase above the normal and reach 27 degree Celsius by the weekend.However, Director Meteorological Department Jammu and Kashmir Sonum Lotus, told a local news agency, Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that accurate and reliable prediction of weather in spring and summer is a challenging task."There is a prediction of widespread rainfall from 23 May night to 24 May, after that we are expecting hot and dry weather till afternoon. However at some parts of the valley the weather may remain erratic with rains and thunderstorms," Lotus had told KNO.He had also said that it is not necessary the weather will remain erratic on every afternoon for the month of May, however it may remain erratic on some days.Source: Daily Post