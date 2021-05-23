© Lee Canyon

SNOW ALERT: The ski and snow season at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston near #Las Vegas is over but no one told Mother Nature. https://t.co/v6eI838eJH (Video: Lee Canyon) pic.twitter.com/hErz0fplIP — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) May 22, 2021

📸 Light snow/rain showers developing over Mount Charleston this morning as seen on the @AllegiantWxSTEM cam!



Watch out for these showers today to kick up some gusty west winds this afternoon! Maybe up to 40 mph! #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/XXUHk0ocu7 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 22, 2021

The ski and snow season at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston is over but no one told Mother Nature.The National Weather Service reported snowflakes falling on the mountain this morning on their Twitter feed.It did not take long for the accumulation to build and Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort sent video and photos of the slopes looking ready for people to enjoy.