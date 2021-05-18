© RIA



In an interview with British state-broadcaster the BBC, published on Tuesday, the spy chief also revealed thatand noted that he hoped to meet face-to-face with his British counterpart.When asked about the SolarWinds attack,it was accused of, as well as poisonings and interference in elections. He branded the accusations as so "absurd" and "pathetic" they were not worth talking about.he asserted.Naryshkin said the accusations about the SolarWinds hack were "flattering," but he could not take the credit for other people's work.The hack, which was revealed by US authorities in late 2020, wasThe US is holding Moscow responsible for the incident and has imposed sanctions.Although the spy chief didn't directly blame the West, Naryshkin noted that the attack could have been carried out by any number of other countries, such as Britain, or even by the Americans themselves. In particular, he noted the information leaked by former computer intelligence consultant Edward Snowden, which revealed that"We looked into who might be behind all of this," Naryshkin explained. "I don't want to assert that this cyberattack was carried out by a US agency, but the tactics are similar."Naryshkin has been the head of the SVR since 2016. Before that, he had leading roles within both the presidential administration and the State Duma. He has been sanctioned by the US since 2014.