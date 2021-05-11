At least 7 people have died after heavy rain caused a landslide West Sumatra, Indonesia.According to the country's disaster agency BNPB, a landslide struck a mining area of Sangir Batang Hari District, South Solok Regency, West Sumatra, on 10 May 2021 after heavy rain. Conditions are making access to the area difficult for rescue teams.Heavy rain has also caused flooding and landslides in other areas of Sumatra Island over the the last few days. On 05 May 2021 as many as 700 homes were damaged and 3,000 people affected in North Labuhanbatu Regency, North Sumatra Province. On 08 May floods and landslides struck areas of Gayo Lues Regency, Aceh Province, damaging over 60 houses.Meanwhile heavy rainfall has also taken its toll in parts of West Java Province on the neighbouring island of Java, in particualr in Bogor Regency.On 06 May 2021, almost 12,000 people were affected by flooding in Gunung Putri and nearby Bekasi City in Bogor Regency, West Java. Almost 3,000 homes were damaged, along with schools and places of worship.From 08 May, flooding affected the 3 districts of Bojonggede, Dramaga and Sukaraja in Bpogor Regency after the Pasanggrahan and Cirawakalong rivers broke their banks. A total of 500 people were affected and around 130 homes damage.BNPB also reported a landslide in Cibitung Village, Gunung Malang Village, Tenjolaya District, Bogor Regency, on 09 May 2021, affecting 2 families. The landslide was 6 metres deep and 12 metres long.